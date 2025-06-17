BioWorld - Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/psychiatric

University of Sydney divulges new TSPO ligands

June 17, 2025
University of Sydney has synthesized translocator protein (TSPO; PBR) (A147T mutant) ligands reported to be useful for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric Patents