BioWorld - Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Cancer

Ariel Scientific Innovations describes new dolastatin 10 analogues and conjugates

June 17, 2025
Ariel Scientific Innovations Ltd. has identified dolastatin 10 analogues and its conjugates comprising another functional moiety and a linking moiety reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
