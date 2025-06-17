BioWorld - Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Cancer

New PARG inhibitors disclosed in 858 Therapeutics patent

June 17, 2025
858 Therapeutics Inc. has divulged poly(ADP-ribose) glycohydrolase (PARG) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
