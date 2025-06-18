BioWorld - Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Cancer

Genentech discovers new GTPase KRAS mutant inhibitors

June 18, 2025
Genentech Inc. has described GTPase KRAS (G12D mutant) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
