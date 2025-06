Newly launched Draig targeting depression with $140M series A

Draig Therapeutics Ltd. launched with a $140 million series A and an AMPA receptor modulator program that has completed phase I and will start a phase II trial in major depressive disorder later in 2025. The series A also will enable the company to advance two small-molecule GABA receptor modulators that have the potential to treat a range of neuropsychiatric disorders, into the clinic in 2026.