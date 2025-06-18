BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Wednesday, June 18, 2025
An early stage 85% remissions rate in AML drives Aptevo’s stock surge
June 18, 2025
By
Lee Landenberger
An 85% remissions rate was found in updated results from Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s ongoing phase Ib/II Ranier study of mipletamig in one of the toughest blood cancers to treat.
