BioWorld - Wednesday, June 18, 2025
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Avata, Oceanus partner on cannabidiol for epilepsy, schizophrenia
Avata, Oceanus partner on cannabidiol for epilepsy, schizophrenia
June 18, 2025
By
Tamra Sami
Avata Biosciences Holdings Ltd. and Oceanus Bio Inc. have inked a drug discovery and development deal worth up to $95 million for two of Avata’s cannabidiol compounds.
