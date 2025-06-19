BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Thursday, June 19, 2025
Home
Biomea Fusion's BMF-650 yields weight loss, appetite suppression in nonhuman primates
Endocrine/metabolic
Biomea Fusion’s BMF-650 yields weight loss, appetite suppression in nonhuman primates
June 19, 2025
Biomea Fusion Inc. has released preclinical findings from a 28-day weight loss study in obese nonhuman primates evaluating BMF-650, a next-generation oral small-molecule glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1RA).
