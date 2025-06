Cardiovascular

Diagonal Therapeutics’ DIAG-723 designated orphan drug for hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia

Diagonal Therapeutics Inc.’s DIAG-723 has been awarded orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia (HHT). Additionally, the EMA has provided a positive opinion for orphan drug designation, confirming that DIAG-723 meets the criteria for designation as an orphan drug in the E.U.