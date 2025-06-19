BioWorld - Thursday, June 19, 2025
Gastrointestinal

Engineered anti-IL-23 receptor antibody enables oral delivery to treat inflammatory bowel disease

June 19, 2025
Researchers from Genentech Inc. have developed a novel single-domain antibody (VHH) targeting the IL-23 signaling pathway, which can be administered orally to effectively treat inflammatory bowel disease in animal models.
