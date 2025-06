Neurology/psychiatric

Actio Biosciences divulges new KCNT1 inhibitors

Actio Biosciences Inc. has synthesized potassium channel subfamily T member 1 (KCNT1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of Brugada’s syndrome, early infantile epileptic encephalopathy, epilepsy of infancy with migrating focal seizures, epileptic encephalopathy, nocturnal frontal lobe epilepsy, infantile spasm, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and myocardial infarction, among others.