Neurology/psychiatric

Zhejiang Jingke Pharmaceuticals describes new c-Kit inhibitors

Zhejiang Jingke Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. has identified mast/stem cell growth factor receptor kit (KIT; c-Kit; CD117) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, neurodegeneration, progressive supranuclear palsy, mast cell activation syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, sickle cell disease and Crohn’s disease, among others.