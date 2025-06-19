BioWorld - Thursday, June 19, 2025
Neurology/psychiatric

Zhejiang Jingke Pharmaceuticals describes new c-Kit inhibitors

June 19, 2025
Zhejiang Jingke Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. has identified mast/stem cell growth factor receptor kit (KIT; c-Kit; CD117) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, neurodegeneration, progressive supranuclear palsy, mast cell activation syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, sickle cell disease and Crohn’s disease, among others.
