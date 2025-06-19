BioWorld - Thursday, June 19, 2025
Cancer

Wuhan Humanwell Pharmaceutical discovers new TEAD inhibitors

June 19, 2025
Wuhan Humanwell Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has described heterocyclic compounds acting as transcriptional enhancer factor (TEAD) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
