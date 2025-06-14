BioWorld - Saturday, June 14, 2025
Gastrointestinal

Gut microbiome leads to metabolic and immune changes after transplant

June 13, 2025
By Mar de Miguel
Is fecal microbiota transplant effective? Is it really safe? And is it really all the same? Scientists at the University of Chicago have investigated the regional differences in gut environments to question these interventions.
