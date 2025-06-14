BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sector
Gastrointestinal
Gut microbiome leads to metabolic and immune changes after transplant
June 13, 2025
By
Mar de Miguel
Is fecal microbiota transplant effective? Is it really safe? And is it really all the same? Scientists at the University of Chicago have investigated the regional differences in gut environments to question these interventions.
