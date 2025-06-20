BioWorld - Friday, June 20, 2025
Cancer

New PRMT5 inhibitors disclosed in Hansoh patents

June 20, 2025
Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. and Shanghai Hansoh Biomedical Co. Ltd. have divulged protein arginine N-methyltransferase 5 (PRMT5) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
