Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical discovers new POLθ inhibitors

June 20, 2025
Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. has described macrocyclic compounds acting as DNA polymerase θ (POLθ) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
