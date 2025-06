Immune

Rubedo Life Sciences patents new Bcl-xl inhibitors

Work at Rubedo Life Sciences Inc. has led to the development of Bcl-2-like protein 1 (Bcl-xl; Bcl-X; BCL2L1) inhibitors acting as senolytic agents and reported to be useful for the treatment of autoimmune disease, cancer, cardiovascular disorders, cognitive disorders, diabetes, inflammatory, metabolic and neurological disorders, among others.