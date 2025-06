Cancer

Haisco Pharmaceutical patent describes new SMARCA2 degradation inducers

Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. has identified new proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTACs) comprising an E3 ubiquitin ligase binding ligand coupled to probable global transcription activator SNF2L2 (SMARCA2; BAF190B; SNF2-α)-targeting agent through a linker acting as SMARCA2 degradation inducers and thus reported to be useful for the treatment of lung cancer.