Infection

Scientiam Pharma reports new EBNA-1 inhibitors

Scientiam Pharma has disclosed new 6-aminophenanthridine derivatives acting as Epstein-Barr nuclear antigen 1 (EBNA-1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)-associated disorders such as post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, multiple sclerosis and infectious mononucleosis.