NICE rejects Lilly‘s Kisunla and Eisai‘s Leqembi

To no great surprise, the U.K.’s health technology assessment body has found that the benefits of the first two approved Alzheimer’s disease drugs are too small to justify the costs. Neither Kisunla (donanemab, Eli Lilly and Co. Inc.) or Leqembi (lecanemab, Eisai Co. Ltd.), “demonstrate sufficient benefit to justify their high cost, including the cost of administering them,” the National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE) concluded after an extended appraisal of the two amyloid neutralizing antibodies.