CBER shakeup points to further FDA realignment

The realignment within the U.S. FDA continued with reports of the removal of two high level executives. When asked by BioWorld if the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research’s (CBER) Office of Therapeutic Products director and deputy director had been forced out and if so, why, an HHS spokesperson responded on background with a single sentence: “Center directors deserve to be supported by managers that are aligned with aggressive goals to expeditiously advance therapeutics for rare diseases using the gold standard of science.”