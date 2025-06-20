BioWorld - Friday, June 20, 2025
Financings for June 20, 2025

June 20, 2025
Biopharmas raising money in public or private financings, including: Actio, Acurx, Biomea Fusion, Cantargia, Cynaptec, Lobe Sciences, Nanocell, Polyactiva.
BioWorld Briefs Financings