Biopharma deals May 2025

Pfizer’s $6.15B 3Sbio deal tops May’s biopharma activity

Biopharma deal activity continued its record-breaking pace in 2025, reaching $103.76 billion in total value through the first five months, the highest year-to-date total in BioWorld’s records. That figure marks a nearly 20% increase over the $86.68 billion recorded during the same period in 2024.