Astrazeneca makes $5.3B drug R&D pact with CSPC

June 17, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. announced June 13 that it struck a potential $5.33 billion deal with Astrazeneca plc to develop novel preclinical small-molecule candidates using CSPC’s AI-driven drug development platform.
