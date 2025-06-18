BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Wednesday, June 18, 2025
See today's BioWorld
See today's BioWorld Asia
Home
» New orphan drug, CSL’s garadacimab, cleared for hereditary angioedema
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
New orphan drug, CSL’s garadacimab, cleared for hereditary angioedema
June 18, 2025
By
Karen Carey
and
Tamra Sami
No Comments
Following a complete response letter issued last October over CMC issues, CSL Behring LLC gained U.S. FDA approval June 16 of its humanized anti-factor XIIa monoclonal antibody, garadacimab (CSL-312), to prevent hereditary angioedema attacks.
BioWorld
Regulatory
Dermatologic
Monoclonal antibody
Asia-Pacific
Australia
U.S.
FDA