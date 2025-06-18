BioWorld - Wednesday, June 18, 2025
New orphan drug, CSL’s garadacimab, cleared for hereditary angioedema

June 18, 2025
By Karen Carey and Tamra Sami
Following a complete response letter issued last October over CMC issues, CSL Behring LLC gained U.S. FDA approval June 16 of its humanized anti-factor XIIa monoclonal antibody, garadacimab (CSL-312), to prevent hereditary angioedema attacks.
