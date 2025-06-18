BioWorld - Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Cardiovascular

A human heart developed in a pig embryo over 21 days

June 18, 2025
By Mar de Miguel
Chinese researchers are preparing the details for the publication of another scientific milestone, the creation of a chimera with a human heart and a kidney developed from human stem cells in pig embryos.
