Cidara Navigates toward new flu option with phase IIb data

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. will meet with the FDA to discuss strongly favorable phase IIb results from its randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase IIb Navigate trial testing CD-388 for the prevention of seasonal influenza in healthy, unvaccinated adults aged 18-64. Meanwhile, shares of the San Diego-based firm (NASDAQ:CDTX) closed June 23 at $44.95, up $23.93, or 113.8%, as Wall Street learned that the study met its primary endpoint, turning up a statistically significant prevention efficacy for each of three dose groups in people given a single shot at the beginning of the flu season.