Cidara Navigates toward new flu option with phase IIb data

June 23, 2025
By Randy Osborne
No Comments
Cidara Therapeutics Inc. will meet with the FDA to discuss strongly favorable phase IIb results from its randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase IIb Navigate trial testing CD-388 for the prevention of seasonal influenza in healthy, unvaccinated adults aged 18-64. Meanwhile, shares of the San Diego-based firm (NASDAQ:CDTX) closed June 23 at $44.95, up $23.93, or 113.8%, as Wall Street learned that the study met its primary endpoint, turning up a statistically significant prevention efficacy for each of three dose groups in people given a single shot at the beginning of the flu season.
