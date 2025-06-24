BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Home
Otsuka licenses Harbour's bispecific T-cell engager for $670M
Otsuka licenses Harbour’s bispecific T-cell engager for $670M
June 23, 2025
By
Tamra Sami
Harbour Biomed is out-licensing its B-cell maturation antigen and CD3 bispecific T-cell engager HBM-7020 for autoimmune diseases to Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. in a deal worth up to $670 million.
