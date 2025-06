Biopharma regulatory actions and approvals May 2025

Novavax jumps 15% on COVID shot nod, among 14 FDA approvals in May

The U.S. FDA approved 14 drugs in May, a decline from 20 in April and 22 in March. That brings the year-to-date total for 2025 to 84 approvals, the second highest on record for this period, just behind the 89 approvals recorded in the first five months of 2024.