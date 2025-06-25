Revmed goes global with $2B in capital for RAS(ON) inhibitors

Taking an unconventional path to market for its targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers, Revolution Medicines Inc. secured access to $2 billion in capital to build its own global commercial infrastructure, instead of partnering outside the U.S. as it had originally intended. “We’ve concluded that the best way for us to achieve our goals with our rich pipeline is to direct our own global development and commercial strategies and to operationalize these both inside and outside the U.S. through our own organization,” Mark Goldsmith, president and CEO of Revolution Medicines (Revmed), told investors June 24.