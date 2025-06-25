BioWorld - Wednesday, June 25, 2025
CAR T cells take on neurological disorders, though sometimes still one patient at a time

June 24, 2025
By Anette Breindl
At the 11th Congress European Academy of Neurology, which was held in Helsinki June 21 to June 24, researchers presented new data on using CAR T cells in autoimmune neurological conditions.
