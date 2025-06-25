BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Wednesday, June 25, 2025
See today's BioWorld
Home
» CAR T cells take on neurological disorders, though sometimes still one patient at a time
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
EAN 2025
CAR T cells take on neurological disorders, though sometimes still one patient at a time
June 24, 2025
By
Anette Breindl
No Comments
At the 11th Congress European Academy of Neurology, which was held in Helsinki June 21 to June 24, researchers presented new data on using CAR T cells in autoimmune neurological conditions.
BioWorld
Science
Immune
Neurology/psychiatric
CAR T