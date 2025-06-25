BioWorld. Link to homepage.
» No postponement likely for ACIP meeting
No postponement likely for ACIP meeting
June 24, 2025
By
Mari Serebrov
No Comments
Barely a day before the eight new members of the U.S. CDC’s Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP) are supposed to hold their first meeting, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., called for the June 25 meeting to be postponed.
