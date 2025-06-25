BioWorld - Wednesday, June 25, 2025
See today's BioWorld
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.

No postponement likely for ACIP meeting

June 24, 2025
By Mari Serebrov
No Comments
Barely a day before the eight new members of the U.S. CDC’s Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP) are supposed to hold their first meeting, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., called for the June 25 meeting to be postponed.
BioWorld Regulatory Infection Coronavirus Vaccine U.S. Policy