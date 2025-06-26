No vote, ACIP recurring theme at CDC confirmation hearing

Although the U.S. CDC’s Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP) was scheduled to vote June 25 on recommendations for maternal and pediatric respiratory syncytial virus vaccines, it adjourned by pushing that vote to the second day of the meeting. But before leaving for the day, it got an earful of comments from pediatricians, nurses and even a retired FDA scientist urging the CDC to reinstate the 17 committee members Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy dismissed two weeks earlier and replaced with eight new members.