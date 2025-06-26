BioWorld - Thursday, June 26, 2025
US FDA requires COVID-19 vaccine label updates

June 25, 2025
By Karen Carey
The U.S. FDA said June 25 it has required updates to the prescribing labels of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines Comirnaty and Spikevax to include new safety information on the risks of myocarditis and pericarditis.
