BioWorld - Thursday, June 26, 2025
US FDA requires COVID-19 vaccine label updates
June 25, 2025
By
Karen Carey
No Comments
The U.S. FDA said June 25 it has required updates to the prescribing labels of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines Comirnaty and Spikevax to include new safety information on the risks of myocarditis and pericarditis.
BioWorld
Regulatory
Infection
Coronavirus
Vaccine
U.S.
FDA