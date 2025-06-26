BioWorld - Thursday, June 26, 2025
Other news to note for June 25, 2025

June 25, 2025
Biopharma happenings, including deals and partnerships, grants, preclinical data and other news in brief: Amarin, Bend, Kineta, Recordati, Sarepta, Starton, Thermo Fisher, Tuhura, Xcell.
