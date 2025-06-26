BioWorld - Thursday, June 26, 2025
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Regulatory actions for June 25, 2025

June 25, 2025
Regulatory snapshots, including global drug submissions and approvals, clinical trial approvals and other regulatory decisions and designations: Accord, Astrazeneca, Capricor, GSK, Lundbeck, Novo Nordisk, OS Therapies, Quoin, Zambon.
BioWorld Briefs Regulatory actions