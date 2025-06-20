BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Friday, June 20, 2025
Immuno Cure, Pharmjet partner on needle-free HIV vaccine trial
June 20, 2025
By
Tamra Sami
No Comments
Immuno Cure Biotech Ltd. is collaborating with Pharmajet Inc. to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of its HIV therapeutic DNA vaccine, Icvax, delivered via Pharmajet's innovative Tropis needle-free injection system.
Vaccine