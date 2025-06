ACIP delivers good news for Merck, makes unprecedented precedent

Despite the controversies swirling around the June meeting of the U.S. CDC’s Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP), the reconstituted committee delivered good news to Merck & Co. Inc. when it voted 5-2 June 26 to recommend that infants younger than 8 months who are not protected by maternal vaccination get one dose of a monoclonal as they head into their first respiratory syncytial virus season.