Innovent raises HKD$4.3B to advance R&D pipeline, global expansion

June 26, 2025
By Tamra Sami
Innovent Biologics Inc. announced a HKD$4.3 billion (US$547 million) placement on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to advance its R&D projects and to fund its global expansion.
