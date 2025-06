Drug Farm harvests new immunomodulators with AI-gene editing tech

Shanghai Yao Yuan Biotechnology Ltd., also known as Drug Farm, is advancing a portfolio of immune-modulating therapies for various indications including hepatitis B virus, hepatocellular cancer and a relatively new rare genetic disease called ROSAH, an acronym for retinal dystrophy, optic nerve edema, splenomegaly, anhidrosis, and headache.