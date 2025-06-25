BioWorld - Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Avata, Oceanus partner on cannabidiol for epilepsy, schizophrenia

June 24, 2025
By Tamra Sami
Avata Biosciences Holdings Ltd. and Oceanus Bio Inc. have inked a drug discovery and development deal worth up to $95 million for two of Avata’s cannabidiol compounds.
