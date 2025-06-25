BioWorld - Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Immuno Cure, Pharmjet partner on needle-free HIV vaccine trial

June 24, 2025
By Tamra Sami
Immuno Cure Biotech Ltd. is collaborating with Pharmajet Inc. to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of its HIV therapeutic DNA vaccine, Icvax, delivered via Pharmajet's innovative Tropis needle-free injection system.
