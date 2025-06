Jyong’s $20M US IPO to help refile NDA of urological botanic drug

Jyong Biotech Ltd. raised $20 million from its Nasdaq debut June 17 to advance a pipeline of botanical drugs targeting male urinary disorders. The New Taipei City, Taiwan-headquartered company’s shares began trading under the ticker MENS, and closed at $10.11 apiece at the bell, up 34.80% from its listing price of $7.50 per share. Shares had kicked up to $15 at opening, reaching double its offering price.