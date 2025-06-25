BioWorld - Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Transthera raises $25M with Hong Kong IPO; stock up 78% on debut

June 24, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Transthera Sciences Inc. debuted on the Hong Kong stock exchange June 23 with a HK$200.95 million (US$25.6 million) IPO, becoming the latest in a string of mainland Chinese biopharmaceutical firms to turn to the Hong Kong market for capital.
BioWorld Asia Financings Cancer Endocrine/metabolic Immune Small molecule IPO Asia-Pacific China