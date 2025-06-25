BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Wednesday, June 25, 2025
See today's BioWorld Asia
Home
» Transthera raises $25M with Hong Kong IPO; stock up 78% on debut
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Transthera raises $25M with Hong Kong IPO; stock up 78% on debut
June 24, 2025
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Transthera Sciences Inc. debuted on the Hong Kong stock exchange June 23 with a HK$200.95 million (US$25.6 million) IPO, becoming the latest in a string of mainland Chinese biopharmaceutical firms to turn to the Hong Kong market for capital.
BioWorld Asia
Financings
Cancer
Endocrine/metabolic
Immune
Small molecule
IPO
Asia-Pacific
China