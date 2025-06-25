BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Keymed launching Stapokibart, advancing pipeline, with $125M raise
June 24, 2025
By
Tamra Sami
Keymed Biosciences Co. Ltd. has raised HK$982 million (US$125 million) in a placement on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX:2162) to commercialize its IL-4Rα monoclonal antibody CM-310 branded as Stapokibart, and to advance its larger pipeline.
