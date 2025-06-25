BioWorld - Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Otsuka licenses Harbour’s bispecific T-cell engager for $670M

June 24, 2025
By Tamra Sami
Harbour Biomed is out-licensing its B-cell maturation antigen and CD3 bispecific T-cell engager HBM-7020 for autoimmune diseases to Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. in a deal worth up to $670 million.
BioWorld Asia Deals and M&A License Cancer Immune Bispecific antibody Asia-Pacific China Japan