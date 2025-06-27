Endocrine/metabolic

Selective PI3KC2γ inhibitors identified as potential regulators of glycogen metabolism

Phosphatidylinositol 3-kinases (PI3Ks) are a family of enzymes that catalyze the phosphorylation of phosphatidylinositol at the D-3 position of the inositol ring, serving critical functions in cellular signaling pathways. Among them, the isoform PI3K class II γ (PI3KC2γ), which is predominantly expressed in the liver, regulates hepatic glycogen synthesis and thus plays a critical role in glucose homeostasis.