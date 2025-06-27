BioWorld - Friday, June 27, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
Cancer

Ningbo Newbay Medical Technology reports POLθ inhibitors

June 26, 2025
Ningbo Newbay Medical Technology Co. Ltd. has identified helicase bicycle amide derivatives acting as DNA polymerase θ (POLθ, POLQ) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
