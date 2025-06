Endocrine/metabolic

Fortvita Biologics discovers new GLP-1R agonists

Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor (GLP-1R) agonists have been detailed in a Fortvita Biologics Inc. patent. They are reported to be useful for the treatment of arthritis, coronary heart diseases, dementia, diabetes, hyperlipidemia, inflammatory bowel diseases, obesity and substance abuse and dependence.