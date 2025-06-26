BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Thursday, June 26, 2025
Xlear presses court to force FTC to drop substantiation requirement
June 25, 2025
By
Mark McCarty
Xlear Inc., of Salt Lake City filed a petition in U.S. district court that could terminate the Federal Trade Commission’s practice of demanding substantiation of health care claims.
