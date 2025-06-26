BioWorld - Thursday, June 26, 2025
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Xlear presses court to force FTC to drop substantiation requirement

June 25, 2025
By Mark McCarty
Xlear Inc., of Salt Lake City filed a petition in U.S. district court that could terminate the Federal Trade Commission’s practice of demanding substantiation of health care claims.
BioWorld Regulatory U.S. FTC